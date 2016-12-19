FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Volkswagen agrees to spend up to C$2.1 billion over Canadian emissions
December 19, 2016 / 5:56 PM / 8 months ago

Volkswagen agrees to spend up to C$2.1 billion over Canadian emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has agreed to spend up to $2.1 billion Canadian dollars to buy back or fix 105,000 polluting diesels and compensate owners, the company said Monday.

In June, Volkswagen agreed to a similar deal with U.S. owners, agreeing to spend up to $10.03 billion to buy back or fix 475,000 U.S. vehicles. In total, the company has now agreed to spend to date more than $18 billion to address diesel emissions issues in North America -- and still faces more costs to address larger vehicles and U.S. fines. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

