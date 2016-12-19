FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Volkswagen agrees to spend up to C$2.1 billion over Canadian emissions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen agrees to spend up to C$2.1 billion over Canadian emissions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, Canadian fine, VW statement, paragraphs 3-7)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has agreed to spend up to $2.1 billion Canadian dollars to buy back or fix 105,000 polluting diesels and compensate owners in Canada, the company said Monday.

In June, Volkswagen agreed to a similar deal with U.S. owners, in which it would spend up to $10.03 billion to buy back or fix 475,000 U.S. vehicles. In total, the company has now agreed to spend to date more than $18 billion to address diesel emissions issues in North America. The automaker still faces more costs to address larger vehicles and U.S. fines.

Volkswagen also agreed to pay a C$15 million civil administrative monetary penalty in connection with the Canadian settlement.

"Volkswagen's primary goal has always been to ensure our Canadian customers are treated fairly, and we believe that this proposed resolution achieves this aim," said Volkswagen Group Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Stenstroem. Two Canadian courts will hold approval hearings around the end of March. Volkswagen will pay legal fees to the suing owners' lawyers separately from the settlement fund.

Most of the 105,000 Canadian owners will get between C$5,100 and C$5,950 in compensation in addition to the value of the vehicle or they get the vehicle repaired.

Volkswagen is expected to announce a deal on Tuesday to address another 80,000 polluting 3,0 liter vehicles in the United States. Reuters reported Friday that deal will include Volkswagen's agreement to spend more than $200 million to offset additional excess U.S. diesel pollution and offer to buyback about 20,000 of the polluting vehicles, while fixing the other 60,000.

Volkswagen could face billions of dollars in additional U.S. fines to resolve an ongoing criminal investigation and federal and state environmental claims. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.