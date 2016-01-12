Volkswagen says to continue discussions with EPA on Wednesday

DETROIT/FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will continue talks with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, it said, after California rejected its plan to fix 2.0 litre diesel cars with software that allows them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said VW’s proposed fix was not adequate or fast enough, and that it would continue its investigation as well as talks with VW to find a fix.

“Today’s announcement addresses the initial recall plans Volkswagen submitted to CARB in December,” VW said in an emailed response to the announcement.

“We are committed to working cooperatively with CARB and other regulators, and we plan to continue our discussions tomorrow when we meet with the EPA.” (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz)