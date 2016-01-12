FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says to continue discussions with EPA on Wednesday
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen says to continue discussions with EPA on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT/FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will continue talks with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, it said, after California rejected its plan to fix 2.0 litre diesel cars with software that allows them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said VW’s proposed fix was not adequate or fast enough, and that it would continue its investigation as well as talks with VW to find a fix.

“Today’s announcement addresses the initial recall plans Volkswagen submitted to CARB in December,” VW said in an emailed response to the announcement.

“We are committed to working cooperatively with CARB and other regulators, and we plan to continue our discussions tomorrow when we meet with the EPA.” (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.