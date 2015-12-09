VW CO2 manipulations affect far fewer cars than reported -sources

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s investigations have shown that the carmaker has understated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of far fewer cars than originally expected, two sources at the company said on Wednesday.

VW said last month it had falsified fuel usage and CO2 emissions in about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and was expecting costs of at least 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) including compensation payments to customers.

“Further investigations have shown that the number of affected cars has shrunk to a five-digit number,” one of the sources said.

VW declined comment.

Germany’s newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported earlier on Wednesday that VW’s malfeasance on CO2 emissions has now been found to affect fewer than 40,000 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)