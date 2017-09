WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen announced on Friday that it would appoint Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche unit, as its new chief executive following the departure of Martin Winterkorn in an emissions cheating scandal.

“Matthias Mueller has strong strategic, corporate and social qualities,” acting chairman Berthold Huber told a news conference.

“We appreciate his critical and constructive approach,” Huber said.