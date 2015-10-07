FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New VW chairman says it will take time to clear up emissions scandal
October 7, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

New VW chairman says it will take time to clear up emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Oct 7 (Reuters) - New Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said it would take “some time” to clear up a diesel emissions scandal that has hammered the company’s stock and reputation.

“Nobody is served by speculation or vague, preliminary progress reports,” Poetsch told a news conference after being confirmed as the carmaker’s new chairman on Wednesday.

“Therefore it will take some time until we have factual and reliable results and can provide you with comprehensive information,” he added, declining to take any questions.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Noah Barkin

