China quality watchdog says "highly concerned" about VW emissions issue

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s quality watchdog said on Monday it was “highly concerned” about the mechanism in Volkswagen AG’s diesel cars designed to trick emissions tests and would take appropriate follow-up measures.

The watchdog did not specify what action it would take.

Volkswagen set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the third quarter to cover services and marketing outlays related to the scandal, which could contribute to an annual loss for the VW brand this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)