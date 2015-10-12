FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China quality watchdog says "highly concerned" about VW emissions issue
October 12, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

China quality watchdog says "highly concerned" about VW emissions issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s quality watchdog said on Monday it was “highly concerned” about the mechanism in Volkswagen AG’s diesel cars designed to trick emissions tests and would take appropriate follow-up measures.

The watchdog did not specify what action it would take.

Volkswagen set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the third quarter to cover services and marketing outlays related to the scandal, which could contribute to an annual loss for the VW brand this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

