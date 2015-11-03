FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen says 800,000 cars may have false CO2 levels

November 3, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen says 800,000 cars may have false CO2 levels

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Tuesday it had uncovered “inconsistencies” when determining carbon dioxide emission levels which could affect around 800,000 cars.

VW said preliminary estimates of the economic risks of the inconsistencies detected amount to about 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion), without being more specific.

“VW’s top management will immediately start a dialogue with responsible authorities regarding the consequences of these findings,” the carmaker said. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

