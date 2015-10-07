FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US senators probe tax credit related to VW "clean-burning" cars
October 7, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US senators probe tax credit related to VW "clean-burning" cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Top senators on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee are investigating Volkswagen AG’s actions related to federal tax credits designed to reward consumers for buying environmentally-friendly vehicles, according to a letter released on Wednesday.

The move by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden was conveyed in a letter to the automaker dated Oct. 6 but made public on Wednesday.

It comes after the company admitted that it used a software trick to show false, “clean-burning” diesel engine performance in some of its models.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey

