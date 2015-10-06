U.S. EPA officials to testify at Oct 8 VW hearing in Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Two senior officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will testify on Thursday at a congressional hearing on the Volkswagen AG emissions cheating scandal, the oversight committee said on Tuesday.

A memo released by the House Energy and Commerce Committee identified the witnesses as Christopher Grundler, director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and Phillip Brooks, director of the agency’s Air Enforcement Division. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)