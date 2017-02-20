FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 6 months ago

VW unions see signs of how to end row with execs over cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's works council said talks with management over the implementation of a turnaround plan for the core autos division have led to initial signs for how to resolve a festering dispute between both sides.

"Staff representatives are in constructive talks with top management on the open questions regarding the future pact," a works council spokesman said by email on Monday.

Workers at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg can expect more information at a staff gathering on Tuesday, he said, without being more specific.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

