German court says VW customer has no right to return rigged vehicle

BOCHUM, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - A German court on Wednesday dismissed a Volkswagen customer’s plea to cancel the purchase of his vehicle, which was affected by the carmaker’s cheating software.

Judge Ingo Streek at the regional court in Bochum said the owner of a Volkswagen (VW) Tiguan sport-utility vehicle has no right to return the car despite defects caused to the model by VW’s manipulations.

The plaintiff has already said he would appeal the verdict at a higher court. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)