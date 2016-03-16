FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German court says VW customer has no right to return rigged vehicle
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

German court says VW customer has no right to return rigged vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCHUM, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - A German court on Wednesday dismissed a Volkswagen customer’s plea to cancel the purchase of his vehicle, which was affected by the carmaker’s cheating software.

Judge Ingo Streek at the regional court in Bochum said the owner of a Volkswagen (VW) Tiguan sport-utility vehicle has no right to return the car despite defects caused to the model by VW’s manipulations.

The plaintiff has already said he would appeal the verdict at a higher court. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.