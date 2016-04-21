VW says accord with class action plaintiffs to yield settlement

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it has reached a framework agreement with class action plaintiffs in U.S. court proceedings on Thursday.

The accord with class action plaintiffs will result in “a comprehensive settlement” in coming weeks, Volkswagen (VW) said in an emailed statement published by its Wolfsburg, Germany-based headquarters.

The German carmaker and the U.S. Justice Department reached a deal in principle to address excess diesel emissions in nearly 600,000 vehicles that will include buyback offers and a possible fix, a federal judge said Thursday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)