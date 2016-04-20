FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW resists move for trial instead of EPA settlement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

VW resists move for trial instead of EPA settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is resisting a demand from plaintiffs in the United States to go to trial rather than settle its diesel emissions case with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a court filing.

Volkswagen (VW) does “not believe any expedited hearing or bench trial is appropriate or required”, according to the joint proposed agenda for a status conference to be held on Thursday about its progress towards reaching a deal with the EPA.

The plaintiffs - a committee representing thousands of consumers who say they were tricked into buying polluting diesel vehicles - proposed an expedited hearing or bench trial, or an expedited “all issues” trial including punitive damages.

The case, being heard in the San Francisco district court, will go to trial if an out-of-court settlement is not reached between Volkswagen and the EPA.

Volkswagen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.