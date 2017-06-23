By Andreas Cremer
| BERLIN, June 23
German carmaker Volkswagen
has agreed to buy back diesel cars equipped with
illicit emissions control software after deciding not to appeal
a German court ruling backing plaintiffs' calls for
compensation.
Consumer agencies across Europe have been pushing for
compensation for Volkswagen (VW) drivers who bought diesel cars
on the strength of their green credentials.
Despite VW's admission of wrongdoing in the United States,
it says it has not broken the law in Europe and sees no need to
compensate European consumers. The carmaker has committed to
fixing all affected vehicles by autumn.
But first-instance rulings by the regional courts of
Arnsberg and Bayreuth published in May which upheld plaintiffs'
calls for compensation have now become legally binding after VW
decided to waive an appeal, the plaintiffs' lawyers at
Duesseldorf-based law firm Rogert & Ulbrich said by email.
"In future the injured parties may have justified hope that
they will be able to enforce their claims in only one instance,"
lawyer Marco Rogert said.
VW played down the significance of the ruling, saying its
decision to forego an appeal was an exception and stemmed from
the low value of the vehicles in question.
The carmaker does not expect the two rulings to have any
bearing on other ongoing cases and, if necessary, will use its
right to appeal unjustified customer complaints in future, it
said in emailed comments.
The law firm said VW decided not to appeal three
compensation court cases including a verdict published in April
by a regional court in Wuppertal, whereas VW said its course of
action only affected the two cases at Arnsberg and Bayreuth.