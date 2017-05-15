FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Prosecutor's search of VW's dieselgate law firm was legal - court
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
May 15, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 3 months ago

Prosecutor's search of VW's dieselgate law firm was legal - court

Jörn Poltz

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Searching the offices of Volkswagen's law firm was not illegal, a German regional court said on Monday, prompting the carmaker to say it would lodge an appeal with Germany's Federal Constitutional Court.

In March, Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Jones Day, a U.S. law firm hired by Volkswagen to investigate its emissions scandal, stepping up efforts to identify those involved in Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, has condemned the search and filed a legal complaint.

It said on Monday it would now take the matter to Germany's highest court, the Federal Constitutional Court.

"The Munich regional court's decision in now way gives us reason to change our legal position," it said in an e-mailed statement. (Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.