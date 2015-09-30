Czech Skoda Auto expects to find fix for diesel engines by end-Oct - minister

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VW) Czech unit Skoda Auto has informed Czech authorities it needs roughly until the end of October to find a technical solution to fix diesel engines involved in an emissions rigging scandal, Transport Minister Dan Tok said on Wednesday.

Tok said 148,000 VW group cars with the affected engines were sold through dealers in the country and more were imported by individuals. Skoda has said it made 1.2 million cars with the affected engines.

“Skoda has informed us that it needs time until roughly the end of October to find a solution,” Tok told reporters.

He said the fix may concern software but also mechanical adjustments.

The ministry will conduct its own tests of Skoda cars after the adjustments are made, as well as newly sold cars to verify that they meet standards, Tok said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Petra Vodstrcilova)