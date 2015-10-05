FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech car importers see record sales in 2015, no big VW impact
October 5, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Czech car importers see record sales in 2015, no big VW impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Czech car importers have not seen a visible impact on sales after the scandal over Volkswagen’s emissions tests and expect new registrations to grow 20 percent in 2015 to a record 230,000 units, an industry body said on Monday.

The Car Importers Association said it did not expect a dramatic drop in sales after Europe’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen last month admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected worldwide.

Czech market leader Skoda Auto is a unit of Volkswagen and has said 1.2 million of its cars worldwide were affected.

Skoda and VW brands make up for nearly 43 percent of the Czech car market. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet)

