7 months ago
RPT-VW says has negotiated $4.3 bln U.S. criminal settlement
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
January 10, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 7 months ago

RPT-VW says has negotiated $4.3 bln U.S. criminal settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has negotiated a concrete draft of a criminal and civil settlement worth $4.3 billion with the U.S. Justice Department and said the impact of the accord on its 2016 financial results cannot yet be defined.

Volkswagen (VW) said final conclusion of the settlement is still subject to approval by the carmaker's management and supervisory boards, adding the two bodies will address the matter still late on Tuesday or on Wednesday.

The settlement includes a guilty plea by the German company regarding certain U.S. criminal law provisions and a statement of facts on the basis of which the fines have to be made, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

