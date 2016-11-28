FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
VW, banks extend 20-bln eur loan until June 2017
November 28, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 9 months ago

VW, banks extend 20-bln eur loan until June 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it has agreed with banks to extend a 20 billion euro ($21 billion) credit line until June 2017 to strengthen its finances as it grapples with billions of costs for its emissions scandal.

The one-year bridging loan, which was originally due to expire at the end of this year, will protect the financial framework of Volkswagen and increase its financial flexibility, the carmaker said on Monday.

VW said the loan facility is currently undrawn and added it will return to the unsecured bond market in due course. ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

