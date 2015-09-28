FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 28, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

91,000 cars in Denmark potentially affected by VW scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - As many as 91,000 cars on Danish roads could be affected by the diesel manipulation row that has engulfed the German carmaker, a spokeswoman from Volkswagen in Copenhagen said.

“We have not received chassis numbers yet, so we can neither look up the car nor contact customers yet, but we are working on this,” Sos Ilum from Volkswagen Denmark told Reuters.

She added that the cars would not be recalled, but that customers will be offered technical or software updates.

Danish transport minister Hans Christian Schmidt has requested the head of Volkswagen Denmark, Ulrik Schonemann to brief the minister on the case.

Reporting by Alexander Tange, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
