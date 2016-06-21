FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

VW says Diess under investigation, sees no evidence of market manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Tuesday confirmed that prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, were probing VW brand chief Herbert Diess as part of an investigation into whether Europe's carmaker violated disclosure and market manipulation rules.

At stake is whether VW managers were negligent by taking too long to disclose the carmaker's involvement in an emissions test cheating scandal which violated clean air rules.

Prosecutors took up the case against VW managers after a probe by German financial markets regulator BaFin, which found that there were "sufficient real signs" that VW could have had a reason to disclose the financial consequences of its emissions scandal prior to VW's admission on Sept. 22, 2015.

A VW spokesman said the carmaker has made a statement to BaFin and has so far seen no indication of market manipulation. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
