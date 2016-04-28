FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says no sales of brands or units on the agenda
April 28, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

VW says no sales of brands or units on the agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, April 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is not currently contemplating selling any of its brands or units to help pay for the costs of its diesel emissions test cheating scandal, its finance chief told a news conference on Thursday.

Frank Witter said Europe’s biggest carmaker believed it had provisioned adequately for all known risks, although there were naturally uncertainties given the scope of the issue.

“We believe in our multi-brand group, so we don’t have brand or unit sales on the agenda at all,” Witter said.

In its annual report published earlier, Volkswagen said that as yet unknown future financial liabilities could lead to assets having to be sold. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

