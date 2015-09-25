Berlin says 2.8 mln vehicles in Germany affected by VW manipulations

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday that around 2.8 million vehicles in Germany were affected by Volkswagen’s rigging of diesel emission tests.

“It’s now clear that vehicles in Germany are affected by these manipulations. Based on our current knowledge they are vehicles with 2.0 litre and 1.6 litre diesel engines,” he told Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament. He also said there was a discussion about 1.2 litre diesel engines being affected. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)