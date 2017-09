FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has suspended purchases of Asset Backed Securities backed by car loans from Volkswagen, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The person said that there would be a review before any final decision was made on whether to permanently exclude such paper from the ECB’s purchase programme.

“This is now being reviewed,” the person said. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; Editing by Mark Heinrich)