BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A scandal over rigged emissions tests at German carmaker Volkswagen has the potential to damage Europe’s largest economy, Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

"The car industry is crucial for the German economy. It (the scandal) can have a big impact on the German economy. This should worry us a little," Spahn told a conference.