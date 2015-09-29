German economy can weather VW crisis-minister

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The emissions scandal engulfing Volkswagen will not harm the German economy if the carmaker deals with it promptly and comprehensively, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

Gabriel played down the broader economic impact, providing the company tackled the scandal properly.

“It’s up to the politicians to try to ensure that the jobs of the company’s 600,000 global employees...are not at risk,” Gabriel told reporters.

Volkswagen announced plans on Tuesday to refit up to 11 million vehicles and overhaul its namesake brand following the scandal.