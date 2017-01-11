FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
January 11, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 7 months ago

REFILE-U.S. EPA, Justice Department plan news conference on Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Volkswagen in headline)

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy and Attorney General Loretta Lynch plan a news conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) to announce criminal and civil resolutions with Volkswagen AG, according to a statement.

Volkswagen confirmed Tuesday it has negotiated a $4.3 billion concrete draft settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve its diesel emissions issues and plans to plead guilty to criminal misconduct as part of the civil and criminal settlement. (Reporting by David Shephardson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

