UK says will respond 'in the strongest terms' to EU action over VW scandal

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would respond strongly to the European Union's decision to initiate legal action against it and six other countries for failing to police emissions test cheating by carmakers after the Volkswagen scandal.

"We are surprised by this extraordinary step by the Commission as we have had legislation in place since 2009 to tackle this issue and made this clear to them earlier this year," a spokesman at the Department for Transport said.

"The UK will be responding in the strongest terms." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)