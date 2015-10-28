EU nations reach compromise car testing -sources

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Representatives of EU member states on Wednesday reached a compromise deal on a new law on vehicle testing to close the gap between nitrogen oxide emissions in the real world and in the laboratory, EU sources said.

Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal weakened the European Commission’s original proposal and followed hours of debate to bridge wide differences between different member states.

One source said the Netherlands had opposed the compromise. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robin Emmott)