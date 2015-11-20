FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators give Volkswagen until end of year to provide information
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 20, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators give Volkswagen until end of year to provide information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has given Volkswagen until the end of the year to provide information it has requested to clarify irregularities on carbon dioxide values, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Volkswagen wrote back to the Commission, asking for extra time after EU Energy and Environment Commissioner Arias Canete wrote letters to all 28 EU member states and also to Volkswagen seeking information on irregularities.

“Commissioner Arias Canete today replied to VW’s letter in which he indicated that VW will have until the end of December 2015 to provide the Commission with requested information,” a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Julia Fioretti)

