EU executive wants clarity, complete picture of alleged VW infringements
November 3, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

EU executive wants clarity, complete picture of alleged VW infringements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it quickly wanted clarity on the full extent of car emissions cheating by Volkswagen, the day after U.S. regulators said they had widened their accusations of emissions test cheating.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) said late on Monday Volkswagen used devices to rig air-pollution tests in 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines used mostly in Porsche and Audi models.

“We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture,” Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet said in a statement.

The Commission has invited all EU countries that approved Volkswagen group cars as conforming to EU law to carry out the necessary investigations and report back. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
