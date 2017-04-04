FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Parliament backs tougher car approval rules after VW scandal
April 4, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 5 months ago

EU Parliament backs tougher car approval rules after VW scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Tuesday endorsed tougher draft rules the approval of new cars aimed at tackling conflicts of interest between national regulators and their domestic manufacturers to avoid a repeat of the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal.

In response to revelations that the German car maker used software to cheat U.S. diesel pollution controls - a scandal that spotlighted the EU's lax vehicle regulations - the European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules on how vehicles are licensed and tested across the bloc.

EU lawmakers voted 585 to 77 in favour of the draft bill, which would bolster EU oversight and allow Brussels to fine car makers up to 30,000 euros per vehicle. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel)

