FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European industry commissioner demands action from VW -letter
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 19, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

European industry commissioner demands action from VW -letter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s Industry Commissioner has written to the chief executive of Volkswagen asking for detailed information on cars affected by the emissions scandal and calling for European customers to be compensated in the same way as U.S. clients.

The letter, dated Jan. 15 and seen by Reuters, also asks for detailed information on the number of vehicles, per member state and per year affected and technical details on “corrective measures”.

Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska also wants information on recall action.

Correspondence has been back and forth between the Commission and Volkswagen in the months after news broke in September last year that Volkswagen used illegal defeat devices to cheat U.S. regulators.

Volkswagen has repeatedly asked the Commision for more time and Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will meet Bienkowska in Brussels on Thursday.

The company has said 11 million vehicles world-wide contain the banned software, 8.5 million of which are in Europe. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.