EU's Bienkowska says wants supervision powers over car tests
November 5, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Bienkowska says wants supervision powers over car tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Thursday she wanted the European Commission to have oversight powers to supervise national controls and tests for cars in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

“At the moment, the problem is that the Commission can’t do much,” she said in Berlin. “We must get some sort of supervisory powers over national controls.”

Speaking in Berlin, she also said Volkswagen needed to be fully transparent and that it could not regain confidence if it hid anything. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
