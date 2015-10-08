FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW cheat software was switched on in Europe - Sueddeutsche Zeitung
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

VW cheat software was switched on in Europe - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s software used to cheat emissions tests was switched on in diesel vehicles in Europe, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing Volkswagen.

The German carmaker admitted last month to cheating U.S. emissions tests and has since said about 11 million cars worldwide had the software installed. But the company has stopped short of saying whether the software was switched on in vehicles outside the United States.

The paper cited Volkswagen as saying the carmaker now knows that the software recognises test procedures both in the United States and in Europe.

Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment on the report.

The biggest business crisis in Volkswagen’s 78-year history has wiped around third off its share price, forced out its long-time chief executive and sent shockwaves through both the global car industry and the German establishment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jan Schwartz; Editing by David Holmes)

