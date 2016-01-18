FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW to hire ex-FBI chief Freeh for U.S. role -Sueddeutsche
January 18, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

VW to hire ex-FBI chief Freeh for U.S. role -Sueddeutsche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to hire Louis Freeh, former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to help the carmaker deal with authorities in the United States investigating an emissions scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

A special committee on Volkswagen’s supervisory board is due to discuss his appointment on Tuesday, according to an advance excerpt of Sueddeutsche Zeitung’s Tuesday edition.

Asked whether VW was about to hire Freeh, a spokesman for Volkswagen said the company declines to comment on “speculation”.

The carmaker is facing a legal onslaught on several fronts. U.S. owners of vehicles with higher-than-stated emissions are expected to seek billions of dollars in damages, while the U.S. Justice Department has sued VW for up to $46 billion under the Clean Air Act.

Sueddeutsche researched the story together with German broadcasters NDR and WDR, the paper said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
