Lawyers to seek up to $332.5 mln in fees, costs from Volkswagen clean-diesel deal
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Lawyers to seek up to $332.5 mln in fees, costs from Volkswagen clean-diesel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lawyers representing plaintiffs in a $10 billion settlement over claims that Volkswagen AG outfitted vehicles with software to cheat on emissions testing said they will seek up to $332.5 million in fees and other legal costs, according to a court filing late on Wednesday.

The filing in a federal court in California said that there is no agreement yet between Volkswagen and the plaintiffs' lawyers on the amount of fees and costs they will be paid for their work on the deal. A final fee request will require approval from the judge overseeing the litigation, according to settlement papers filed in June. (Reporting by Jessica Dye Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
