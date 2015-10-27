FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's financing arm sees positive 2015 result
October 27, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

VW's financing arm sees positive 2015 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Financial Services expects a “substantial positive result” for 2015 as parent company VW will bear the impact of an emissions-cheating scandal, it said on Tuesday.

VW’s financing arm said that out of 11 million vehicles with the affected type EA 189 engine, it assumed direct risks related to the lower resale value of 0.4 million vehicles, and indirect risks for 0.6 million.

“For these risks we expect an additional risk provision which has already been stated in our accounts,” VW Financial Services Chief Financial Officer Frank Fiedler said in a letter published on the firm’s investor relations site. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

