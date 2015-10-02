FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW probe must not turn in to industry witch hunt -German minister
October 2, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

VW probe must not turn in to industry witch hunt -German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - An investigation into the emissions fixing scandal at the car firm Volkswagen should not turn in to a campaign against the industry as a whole, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday at a conference in Madrid.

An in-depth investigation in to VW, after it was found using software in its cars which falsified gas emission data, was preferable to a quick audit, Gabriel said.

Volkswagen’s employees, which number more than half a million worldwide, should not be made to pay the price for the scandal, he said. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

