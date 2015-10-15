FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says has ordered VW to recall cars at start of 2016
October 15, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says has ordered VW to recall cars at start of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Thursday that the country’s automotive watchdog had ordered Volkswagen to start a mandatory recall of 2.4 million affected cars at the start of 2016.

“The recall will begin at the start of 2016. The KBA will monitor the start of the recall action and its progress,” Dobrindt told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.

Volkswagen admitted last month it had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about the true level of their toxic emissions.

The carmaker is under pressure to identify those responsible for the wrongdoing and fix up to 11 million affected diesel vehicles worldwide. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)

