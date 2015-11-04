FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Transport Minister urges VW to clear up irregularities
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Transport Minister urges VW to clear up irregularities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Minister urged Volkswagen on Wednesday to leave no stone unturned in clearing up the latest irregularities and ensure that consumers would not be burdened.

Alexander Dobrindt said the latest revelations that Volkswagen understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions data had caused “irritation” in his ministry.

“I continue to expect that Volkswagen and its leadership will make every effort to repair the damage and to make sure it is cleared up transparently,” he said.

He said tests would be conducted on all current Volkswagen vehicles, including cars with petrol engines. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.