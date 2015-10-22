FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany considers measures to promote electric cars-Rheinische Post
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 22, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Germany considers measures to promote electric cars-Rheinische Post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Minister is considering additional measures to support electric vehicles, a German newspaper reported on Thursday, as the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal ignites a debate over how to put more e-cars on the road.

Citing government sources, the Rheinische Post said Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt was examining the possibility of building 10,000 further charging stations.

Such a programme would cost around 100 million euros ($113 million) and would be intended to be split between public and private investment, the paper said.

The German government is due to fall far short of its target to put 1 million electric cars on the road by 2020. Sales in Germany totalled no more than 19,000 last year.

Many consumers are put off by the limited driving range of electric cars, as well as the scarcity of charging stations. At the end of 2014, there were only 2,400 charging stations and around 100 fast-charging points in Germany.

Following the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, calls have grown for more government support for electric vehicles. Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks last week called for a binding quota for electric cars, with Hendricks also saying there should be a government subsidy for buying such vehicles. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.