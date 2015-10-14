German minister calls for tougher emissions limits due to VW scandal-paper

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks is calling for tougher emissions regulations and tests due to the diesel emissions scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen, newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, admitted last month that it had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about the true level of their toxic emissions, leading to a backlash against diesel motors.

The newspaper cited a position paper in which Hendricks, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior coalition partner to Merkel’s conservatives, said emission limits needed to be “so exacting in future that diesel will really be cleaner due to them”.

She added: “Companies need to learn that in the long-term they can’t evade environmental protection, which is necessary.”

Diesel vehicles have been encouraged in some European markets because they can produce less carbon dioxide -- a major greenhouse gas -- than gasoline vehicles. However, they can also produce higher levels of nitrous oxides (NOx), which are harmful to human health.

Hendricks said diesel engines could only have a future if the industry could prove that it could “make them really clean”.

She called for Europe-wide tests under real conditions and said these needed to ensure that vehicles are built in such a way that they stick to low emissions on the streets.

The costs for the system of checks would have to be borne by the manufacturers, she said.

Hendricks also said that municipalities should, in future, be able to prevent vehicles from going on the road if the level of nitrous oxides they emitted were too high.