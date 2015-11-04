Germany's Gabriel says Volkswagen is taking transparency seriously

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel leapt to the defence of Volkswagen on Wednesday, saying the carmaker’s latest disclosure that it understated the fuel usage of up to 800,000 cars showed the company was serious about clearing up the emissions scandal.

“Volkswagen has flagged the CO2 issue itself, that shows the company is serious about transparency,” Gabriel said during a news conference in Berlin.

The carmaker opened a new front in the emissions scandal late on Tuesday by saying it had understated the fuel usage of up to 800,000 cars in Europe, meaning those affected are more costly to drive than their buyers had been led to believe.