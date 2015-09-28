German govt says had no prior knowledge of VW defeat devices

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The German government had no prior information about rigged diesel emissions tests at carmaker Volkswagen before the story broke earlier this month, a spokesman said on Monday.

“The transport minister found out about the allegations of manipulation the weekend before last. We had no previous knowledge that this system was being used,” a transport ministry spokesman told a government news conference.

The spokesman also confirmed that Germany’s KBA watchdog had set an Oct. 7 deadline for the company to present a plan to bring diesel emissions into line with the law in Germany.