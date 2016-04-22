German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - govt official

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - German car manufacturers will recall 630,000 Porsche, Volkswagen Opel, Audi and Mercedes vehicles to fix diesel emissions management software, a German government official said on Friday, widening a clampdown on pollution in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal.

As part of a broader investigation into high levels of health-threatening nitric oxide (NOX) diesel emissions, the German government ordered tests on a broad range of vehicles but found only Volkswagen had installed illegal manipulation software commonly referred to as a defeat device.

The recall is to ensure that a legal loophole which allows manufacturers to throttle back emissions treatment systems under certain circumstances is tightened to ensure lower levels of pollution going forward, according to the government official. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)