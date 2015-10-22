FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German transport minister to go to US to hold talks on VW scandal -sources
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

German transport minister to go to US to hold talks on VW scandal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss the Volkswagen emissions scandal with Anthony Foxx, his U.S. counterpart, among others, two German transport ministry sources said.

Dobrindt also wants to hold talks with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they told Reuters.

Volkswagen has admitted rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests and said on Thursday it was looking into whether more vehicles contain software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests.

The carmaker said last month that banned software could be inside up to 11 million vehicles worldwide. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

