Germany invites U.S. experts to check diesel tests after VW scandal
October 27, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Germany invites U.S. experts to check diesel tests after VW scandal

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt has invited U.S. experts to Germany to observe checks being conducted on vehicles with diesel engines, as a result of Volkswagen’s emissions-rigging scandal.

On a visit to Washington, Dobrindt said he had updated his U.S. counterpart, Anthony Foxx, on measures Germany has taken to clear up the scandal and would keep the U.S. government regularly informed on developments.

Germany has ordered comprehensive tests on diesel models.

Dobrindt also said VW had offered reassurances it would resolve the scandal, clear up how it happened in a transparent way and win back lost confidence in the company.

VW has said the banned software could be installed in up to 11 million vehicles worldwide. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by David Holmes)

