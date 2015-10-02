FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Greece seeks data on VW diesel cars from local dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s environment ministry asked on Friday three local Volkswagen dealers to provide data on any sales of diesel cars fitted with emission-cheating software in the country.

The ministry also wants the dealers to disclose any measures they plan to take to deal with possible problems that could arise and which could hurt the domestic market.

“The ministry takes for granted that the dealers will cooperate and anticipates their immediate response,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Renee Maltezou)

